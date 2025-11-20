HONOURABLE ISALEAN PHILLIP HONOURED BY SAINT MARY’S UNIVERSITY AS YOUNG ALUMNI OF THE YEAR

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 20, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis extend heartfelt congratulations to Senator, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of State with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs; Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities, for being named one of this year’s recipients of the Saint Mary’s University Young Alumni of the Year Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to public service.

The award was presented during the Saint Mary’s University Alumni Awards Reception held on November 19, 2025, celebrating alumni who have made significant global contributions in their respective fields.

In announcing the award, Saint Mary’s University Alumni described Senator Phillip as “a trailblazing leader in public service, transforming social development, gender equity, youth empowerment, and disability advocacy in Saint Kitts and Nevis. A distinguished policy professional and former Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, her award-winning research, community leadership, and unwavering commitment to social justice continues to uplift the most vulnerable—raising the standard for women and youth in public life across the Caribbean and beyond.”

Senator Phillip, who earned both her Bachelor of Arts (BA 2016) and Master of Arts (MA 2019) degrees from Saint Mary’s University, expressed her gratitude on her official social media page.

“[I am] grateful to Saint Mary’s University Alumni for the recognition and honour of being presented the Young Alumni of the Year Award,” said Senator Phillip. “I obtained both my undergraduate and graduate degrees from Saint Mary’s University and benefited from numerous connections and opportunities while studying there. I look forward to staying connected with professors, administrators and alumni; to identify new prospects for mutual growth and advancement.”

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis commends Senator Phillip for her continued dedication to national development and for exemplifying the values of excellence, service, and integrity both at home and abroad. Her recognition by Saint Mary’s University stands as a testament to her leadership and the positive impact she continues to make in advancing social justice, gender equality, and empowerment across the Federation and the wider region.

