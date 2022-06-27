TVs Donated To Bronte Welsh

Sourced Information

Social media personality Glenroy “Khyle” Marshall has donated 4 HD television sets to the Bronte Welsh Primary School.

The presentation took place on Monday morning and in a Facebook post, Mr. Marshall thanked everyone who donated or contributed in some way to make the presentation possible.

According to principal Valldine Rogers, the school is very grateful for the new 50-inch TV’s which will support the new enhanced curriculum that would focus on the inclusion of technology.

Mr. Marshall is a past student of Bronte Welsh Primary.

