Body of Trevoy Liburd Found

By: Staff Reporter

The body of Trevoy Liburd populary known as Trevy was discovered earlier today at Black Bay.

The Police Public Relations Unit confirmed the discovery but didn’t provide any further details.

The area where the body was found, has been cordoned off.

On Wednesday 22 June, 2022, Liburd went diving in an area outside Round Hill where locals usually dive for lobster and fish. Since then he was missing at sea.

Condolences have been pouring in on Social Media since the reported discovery of the body.

Up to press time, no police statement has been issued. Further details shall be provided as information becomes available.