Body of Trevoy Liburd Found

Advertise With SKN PULSE

By: Staff Reporter

The body of Trevoy Liburd populary known as Trevy was discovered earlier today at Black Bay.

The Police Public Relations Unit confirmed the discovery but didn’t provide any further details.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The area where the body was found, has been cordoned off.

Related Posts

Jesus escapes from prison again

EDWARDS CHARGED FOR A SECOND MURDER

FORMER NEVIS PREMIER DIES

On Wednesday 22 June, 2022, Liburd went diving in an area outside Round Hill where locals usually dive for lobster and fish. Since then he was missing at sea.

Condolences have been pouring in on Social Media since the reported discovery of the body.

Up to press time, no police statement has been issued. Further details shall be provided as information becomes available.

Share
More Stories

TDC SET TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION SHORTLY ON ITS NEW HOUSING…

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation signs Air…

FISHERS NOW ALLOWED TO FISH DURING 24HR CURFEW DAYS

1 of 2,047
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy