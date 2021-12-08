TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14 IS BUDGET DAY IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 07, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – In one week’s time, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will present the highly anticipated National Budget for the upcoming financial year.



The National Assembly is expected to convene at 10am during a special Sitting that will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort’s Royal Ballroom. At that Sitting, the Annual Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals for 2022 will be presented by Prime Minister Harris.



The prime minister has recently described the upcoming Budget as a “decisive tool in our efforts to protect the poor and vulnerable, and consolidate our gains in agriculture, fisheries, tourism, manufacturing and construction to name a few.”



The Finance Minister noted that the Budget will be a strong plan that leads to economic recovery post COVID-19, and one “that builds on our strengths and provides new opportunities to take us to a stronger and safer future.”



The 2022 Budget will allow for the financing of the activities of the State that will bring benefits to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, including improving healthcare services, providing quality education, enhancing safety and security, as well as upgrading public infrastructure.



Next Tuesday’s special Sitting of the National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Television (Channel 5), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM), and online at https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/.



The Sitting will then continue on Wednesday, December 15 at the National Assembly Chambers at Government Headquarters. -30-