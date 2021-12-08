SKN: NO QUARANTINE FOR FULLY VACCINATED PASSENGERS

Photo: Cabinet members in meeting with health and tourism officials, as well as members of the COVID-19 Task Force.

Effective Saturday, 11th December, 2021, all fully vaccinated passengers 12 years and over arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival will no longer be required to undergo a quarantine period or further testing upon arrival.

In a press statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, the nation was advised that after a review of the country’s current policies and following several rounds of discussions with relevant health and tourism officials and representatives of the COVID-19 Task Force, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken a decision to ease two significant measures at the ports of entry.

Prior to the announcement today, the Government previously with held the easing of these restrictions as it sought to gather more information on the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 disease. According to reports, the Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa on November 22.

Added to this, the protective barriers that were erected at Port Zante for the safety of citizens and residents will be removed on Saturday, 11th December, thus making Port Zante more accessible to all and allowing for greater business activity.

As per the release:

The decisions on these two measures are based on the science and following the advice of local health experts, who are guided by reputable international agencies.

Health authorities have advised that the Omicron variant appears to be less severe than the Delta variant. Based on the scientific knowledge of the Omicron variant and the high vaccination coverage in St. Kitts and Nevis, they recommend these measures can be implemented with minimal risks.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to urge all eligible citizens and residents, who have not yet done so, to take the COVID-19 vaccine, as the vaccine remains the single most important tool in the fight against the virus.

Local health experts are also encouraging all who are eligible to take the booster shot, thereby enhancing their protection against the virus.