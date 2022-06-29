Trevoy ‘Trevy’ Liburd’s family extends ‘thank you’ to all

Thank You Note By: Joseph Liburd

The immediate family of Trevoy ‘Trevy’ Liburd wishes to express a huge thank you to all who assisted in any way whatsoever, during the search for him, between Wednesday 22nd June to Monday 27th June.

To the divers, the boaters, the drone-operators, the pilot who flew over for three consecutive days, the backhoe-operators, and all who joined in searching the beach area from early morning to late in evening, we say a hearty thank you.

To the multitude at home and in the wider diaspora who offered prayers to God; showed concerns; provided water, food and drinks for the search teams, or for just reaching out with an encouraging word, we are grateful.

Thanks to the Almighty for bringing closure to this unfortunate tragedy. Again we say a big thank you to all. 

