SKN to be represented at inaugural Caribbean Games

(SKNOC) Basseterre, St Kitts – The St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee will be sending a delegation of four (4) athletes and two (2) officials to the inaugural Caribbean Games that will be held in Guadeloupe over the period Wednesday, June 29th to Sunday, July 3rd, 2022.

The team, which is led by the Chef de Mission, Mr. Lonzo Wilkinson, is comprised of Team
Support Personnel, Ms. Azuredee Phillip and the following four (4) athletes:

Athletics: Event:
1. Ms. Namibia Clavier – 400m
2. Mr. Royden Peets – 100m
3. Mr. Ebiye Ogoun – 100m
4. Mr. Sharim Hamilton – 400m

The Team will be engaged in competitions in the sport of Athletics on July 1st
and 2nd, 2022.

These inaugural Games are held under the auspices of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) and the Government of Guadeloupe and aims to ensure that the future athletes of the CANOC region are actively involved in high level training and competition.

The St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee extends best wishes, safe travels, and much success to team St Kitts and Nevis

