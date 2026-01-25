Trevern Edwards Sentenced For Two Murders

Trevern Edwards of Stapleton, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison following his conviction for two counts of murder.

Mr Edwards was convicted in connection with the murders of thirty (30)-year-old Jesse Lee, who was killed on November 18th, 2021, and fifty-six (56)-year-old Arthur Ezekiel ‘Karate-Man’ Henry, who was murdered on March 24th, 2022.

On January 20th, 2026, Mr Edwards was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life for each offence, with no possibility of release. Handed down by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC, his sentences are set to run as whole-life terms.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) acknowledges the diligent work of investigators, forensic personnel, prosecutors, and partnering agencies whose coordinated efforts led to the successful investigation and prosecution of this matter.

The RSCNPF stands resolute in its mandate to protect life, uphold the rule of law, and pursue justice for victims and their families. Violent criminal conduct will continue to be met with decisive law enforcement action and the full weight of the justice system.

— 30 —