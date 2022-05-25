Total Domination By Colin Archibald: Hit Maiden Century, 104*

By: Tito Chapman

Nevisian fast bowler Colin Kezron Arcbibald could not hold back his elation after scoring his maiden first class century, which helped to propel the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to a very competitive total against the Winwards Volcanoes in their 4th round encounter at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Leewards suffered setback after setback, losing wickets quickly. Arcbibald and Daniel Doram, however, immediately set about repairing the damage after forming a 122-run partnership, the highest 10th wicket partnership for the Leewards.

At 179-9, the left-handed No. 10 batsman, Archibald, anchored the innings well, ensuring a solid opening day for the Leeward Island’s Hurricanes who posted 301/9 before the close of play.

Playing each ball on it’s merit, Archibald brought up his half-century off of 66 deliveries; he brought up his century with a four, 104* off 97 balls. So far, Archibald has struck 13 (4s) and 4 (6s) and has a strike rate of 107.2. He is ably supported by Doram, the #11 batsman, who is not out on 17.

Archibald, who has been described as a real all-round talent, “lit up a dull setting at the Queen’s Park Oval.” While his knock is memorable, Archibald is having a career year as one of the top bowlers in the tournament so far, with 12 wickets.

A real all-round talent. Archibald does not look like a no. 10 batsman, a really incredible innings. Comment by commentstor

Significant contributions also came from Jahmar Hamilton, (52) and Terrance Warde, (30).