SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS TO RECEIVE CARICOM’S HIGHEST HONOUR

Antigua’s National hero and cricketing doyen, Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards is to receive the Order of the Caribbean Community, Caricom’s highest honour.

The secretariat of the 15-member regional bloc has written to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to relay the decision of the Conference of Heads of Government. Sir Vivian is to be bestowed with the honour at the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government to be held in Suriname on July 4-5, 2022.

CARICOM says the OCC recognises nationals of Member States who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the region.

Sir Vivian has been one of the world’s greatest ever cricketers. ESPN calls Sir Viv “arguably the most devastating batsman of all time.”

He ended his test career with an average of 50.23 with 24 centuries.