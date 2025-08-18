TILOKANI MATCH FIGURES  OF 10 for 20 POWER LEEWARDS TO VICTORY AGAINST WINWARDS

By: Tito Chapman

The Leeward Islands Under-17s produced a commanding all-round performance to crush the Windward Islands by 244 runs in a one-sided encounter.

After posting totals of 238 and 143 for 5 declared, the Leeward Islands bowled out Windward Islands for paltry scores of 74 and 63.

The star of the show was local boy Kunal Tilokani. Tilokani claimed remarkable match figures of 10 wickets for just 20 runs, including a devastating 5 for 9 in the first innings and 5 for 11 in the second. His bowling was superbly complemented by a valuable 85 runs with the bat in the first innings and a solid contribution of 37 in the first innings. J’Quan Athanaze also contributed significantly, scoring two half centuries. He scored an unbeaten 55 in the second innings, striking 6 fours and a six. Athanaze also scored 52 scored in the first innings.

The Leewards bowlers got the best of Windward Islands batting lineup. In the second innings, Theo Edward top scored with 16. Kasim Challenger provided excellent support to Tilokani’s bowling heroics in the first innings claiming three for 16. The Leeward Islands will play Guyana on Wednesday.

