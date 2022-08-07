Three NIA Ministers retain seats in the 2022 St. Kitts and Nevis General Elections



NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 06, 2022) – – The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) representatives, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis; Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier; and Hon. Eric Evelyn,Senior Minister in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), have been re-elected to the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis in the August 05, 2022 general elections.

According to the preliminary results announced by Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections, in Nevis 9, Hon. Brantley won with a total of 1,685 votes. Dr. Patricia Bartlette of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) received 1,279 votes, while Mr. Samuel Caines of the Moral Restoration Movement (MRM) received 77 votes.

Photo caption: Senior Minister in the Nevis Island Administration, Hon. Eric Evelyn of the Concerned Citizens Movement declared winner of Nevis 10 in the August 05, 2022 St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly elections

In Nevis 10, Hon. Evelyn won with 616 votes, while Mr. Rohan Isles of the NRP received 229.



Photo caption: Deputy Premier, Hon. Alexis Jeffers of the Concerned Citizens Movement declared winner of Nevis 11 in the August 05, 2022 St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly elections

Hon. Jeffers was declared winner in Nevis 11 with a total of 1,172 votes. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Leader of the NRP received 1,113; and Mrs. Patricia Mills-Jeffers received 22 votes.

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement declared winner of Nevis 9 in the August 05, 2022 St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly elections

Following the victory at the polls, CCM’s Leader, Premier Brantley said, “To all the people of Nevis, please accept my profound gratitude for reposing your trust and confidence in the Concerned Citizens Movement once again and allowing us to be your voice in Basseterre. Our Party has always trusted you the people of Nevis and tonight you have spoken overwhelmingly and unequivocally. I thank our campaign team and the army of volunteers who made this possible. Our island owes you a debt of gratitude.

“To the NRP led by Dr. Janice Hodge and her team I commend you for a spirited fight. Our democracy in Nevis is alive and well and today we showed that we can peacefully and with decorum select those we wish to represent us.”

Meanwhile on St. Kitts, the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, led by Dr. Terrance Drew, won six of the eight seats; the People’s Action Movement (PAM), led by Hon. Shawn Richards, won one seat; and the People’s Labour Party (PLP) led by Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris won a single seat.

