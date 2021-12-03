THREE NEVISIANS NAMED IN WEST INDIES SQUAD FOR ICC U19 MEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP

Photo Caption: Nevis’ Rising Stars: Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael

By: T. Chapman

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Three Nevisians have been named in the West Indies Rising Stars U19 15-member squad that will represent at the ICC U19 World Cup. They youngsters are: Onaje Amory, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett and Jaden Carmichael.

Earlier today, Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued a press release announcing the 15-member squad for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies in January-February 2022. The selection panel also named five reserves.

Ackeem Auguste to Captain 15-member team

The squad will be led by Ackeem Auguste, the left-handed middle-order batsman, with allrounder Giovonte Depeiza, as the vice captain. The players were selected following the recent high performance camp and preparation matches which featured 28 players at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The West Indies Rising Stars U19s have been drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Scotland and Sri Lanka for the 16-team tournament which will be played from January 14 to February 5.

Matches will be played in St. Kitts and Nevis Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. Before the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, a five-match warm-up series is being planned with details to be announced in coming days.

Promising Nevisian opening batsman, Anderson Amurdan was named as one of the five reserves.

The FULL SQUAD reads as follows:

Ackeem Auguste (Captain) – left-hand bat

Giovonte Depeiza (Vice Captain) – right-hand bat/left-arm spin

Onaje Amory – right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin

Teddy Bishop – right-hand bat

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett – right-hand bat/wicket-keeper

Jaden Carmichael – right-hand bat/left-arm spin

McKenny Clarke – right-hand bat/right-arm fast

Rivaldo Clarke – right-hand bat/wicket-keeper

Jordan Johnson – left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin

Johann Layne – right-hand bat/right-arm fast

Anderson Mahase – left-hand bat/left-arm spin

Matthew Nandu – left-hand opening bat/right-arm leg-spin

Shaqkere Parris – right-hand opening bat

Shiva Sankar – right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast

Isai Thorne – right-hand bat/right-arm fast

Reserves

Anderson Amurdan – right-hand opening bat

Nathan Edward – left-hand bat/left-arm fast-medium

Andel Gordon – left-hand bat/left-arm medium-fast

Vasant Singh – right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin

Kevin Wickham – right-hand bat/right-arm wrist-spin

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Groupings:

Group A – Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B – India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C – Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D – Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Venues:

St Kitts and Nevis – Warner Park Cricket Stadium, Conaree Cricket Centre, (Sandy Point – Warm-up match venue only)

Guyana – Guyana National Stadium, (Everest Cricket Club – Warm-up match venue only)

Trinidad and Tobago – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Queens Park Oval, Diego Martin Sporting Complex

Antigua and Barbuda – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Coolidge Cricket Ground

West Indies Rising Stars U19s World Cup match schedule

January 14 – v Australia at Guyana National Stadium

January 17 – v Scotland at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts & Nevis

January 21 – v Sri Lanka at Conaree Cricket Centre, St Kitts and Nevis

Plate and Super League fixtures to take place between January 25 and February 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Queen’s Park Oval and Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

February 1 – Semi-Final, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

February 2 – Semi-Final, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

February 5 – Final, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda