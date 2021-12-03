Tourism Awareness Month Road Relay A Success

Team 005 runs To Victory

BASSETERRE (29th Nov., 2021): Team 005 won the inaugural Tourism Awareness Month Road Relay, which was a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, Department of Sports and the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The winning team, 005, finished in 48 minutes and 25 seconds, with each member of the ten-man unit running a specified leg from Middle Island to Warmer Park. The team consisted of Adolphus Jones, Dequan Nisbett, Aldrette Nisbett, Druson Henry, Keithroy Lake, Jaevian Dasent, Tecaldo Thomas, Tyrique Tobias, Keshanna Huggins and Akanye Samuels,

The Extreme Velocity Track Club received a cash donation of EC$1000 for fielding the most participants. The Edgar T. Morris Primary School and Ball Blade Football Academy (comprising of students of the Tyrell Williams Primary School) each received EC$500 for their strong representation in the race.

Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports Hon. Lindsay Grant congratulated all thirty participants for making the event a success. He revealed that his Ministry will continue to push for the fulfillment of its mandate for economic growth through sustainable sporting and recreational events.The Tourism Minister also revealed that the Road Relay is a precursor to the reintroduction of the Triathlon. Officials are working assiduously to revive the event next year. The theme for Tourism Awareness Month “Tourism for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Socio-Economic Recovery” points to the need for creativity and resilience within the industry, he disclosed.

Minister Grant also praised the Department of Sports and the Republic of China on Taiwan for their partnership in the initiative. He noted that cross-sectoral collaborations are critical to the growth and continued development of the tourism industry.

Minister of Education, Sport, Youth and Culture Hon. Jonel Powell expressed delight at his Ministry being a partner in the venture. He noted that the Road Relay was a strong indicator of his agency’s efforts to ensure the full resumption of sporting and recreational activities in the very near future.

His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, underscored the need for sporting and recreational activities to be catalysts for a society that promotes the necessity for health and wellness. He stated that his country was committed to partnerships with government agencies to create and to build on healthy communities.The Department of Sports serves as an avenue of Government to provide direction and oversight in sport and physical activity in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Ministry of Tourism is the platform through which visitors are encouraged to experience St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier global destination. This includes promoting the country through sustainable initiatives, inclusive of sporting and recreational events.

The Republic of China on Taiwan has been a long-time partner of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, since the signing of the Agreement on Technical Cooperation in 1984.



