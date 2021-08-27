Three Nevisians In West Indies U19 Squad To Tour England
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Selection Panel today announced an 18-member West Indies U19 squad for the upcoming tour of England. The squad will be led Ackeem Auguste with Giovonte Depeiza as vice-captain. Auguste is a left-handed top-order batsman while Depeiza is a left-arm spinner and right-handed middle-order batsman.
Included in the 18 member team are three Nevisians namely Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory and Anderson Amurdan.
The tour will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17.
The West Indies Rising Stars U19s squad was selected following an eight-match trials series with 60 players. From there the squad was reduced to 26 players who were then involved in more intensive targeted high-performance coaching and simulation sessions.
The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by Cricket West Indies from January 4 to February 3, 2022.
West Indies U19 ‘Rising Stars’ Squad
- CAPTAIN: Ackeem Auguste Age: 17 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)
- VICE CAPTAIN: Giovonte Depeiza Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)
- Onaje Amory Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
- Anderson Amurdan Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)
- Justin Beckford Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
- Teddy Bishop Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)
- Carlon Bowen-Tuckett Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)
- McKenny Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)
- Rivaldo Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)
- Nathan Edward Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/left-arm fast-medium)
- Andel Gordon Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm medium-pace)
- Sion Hackett Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)
- Justin Jagessar Age: 16 (Right-hand bat)
- Johann Layne Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)
- Anderson Mahase Age: 18 (Left-hand bat/left-arm spin)
- Matthew Nandu Age:18 (Left-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
- Isai Thorne Age: 16 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)
- Vasant Singh Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)
Support Staff
- Rohan Nurse (Acting Head Coach)
- Sir Curtly Ambrose (Assistant Coach)
- Steve Liburd (Assistant Coach)
- Junie Mitcham (Team Manager)
- Avenesh Seetaram (Analyst)
- Alex Forde (Strength & Conditioning Coach)
- Lyndon Knights (Physiotherapist)
Match schedule
- Saturday, September 4: 1st Youth ODI – Beckenham
- Monday, September 6: 2nd Youth – Beckenham
- Wednesday, September 8: 3rd Youth ODI – Beckenham
- Friday, September 10: 4th Youth ODI – Canterbury
- Tuesday, September 14: 5th Youth ODI – Canterbury
- Friday, September 17: 6th Youth ODI – Canterbury