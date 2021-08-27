Three Nevisians In West Indies U19 Squad To Tour England

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Selection Panel today announced an 18-member West Indies U19 squad for the upcoming tour of England. The squad will be led Ackeem Auguste with Giovonte Depeiza as vice-captain. Auguste is a left-handed top-order batsman while Depeiza is a left-arm spinner and right-handed middle-order batsman.

Included in the 18 member team are three Nevisians namely Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory and Anderson Amurdan.

The tour will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17.

The West Indies Rising Stars U19s squad was selected following an eight-match trials series with 60 players. From there the squad was reduced to 26 players who were then involved in more intensive targeted high-performance coaching and simulation sessions.

The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by Cricket West Indies from January 4 to February 3, 2022.

West Indies U19 ‘Rising Stars’ Squad

CAPTAIN: Ackeem Auguste Age: 17 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Age: 17 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin) VICE CAPTAIN: Giovonte Depeiza Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)

Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin) Onaje Amory Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin) Anderson Amurdan Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)

Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat) Justin Beckford Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin) Teddy Bishop Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)

Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat) Carlon Bowen-Tuckett Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper) McKenny Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)

Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast) Rivaldo Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper) Nathan Edward Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/left-arm fast-medium)

Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/left-arm fast-medium) Andel Gordon Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm medium-pace)

Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm medium-pace) Sion Hackett Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)

Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast) Justin Jagessar Age: 16 (Right-hand bat)

Age: 16 (Right-hand bat) Johann Layne Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)

Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium) Anderson Mahase Age: 18 (Left-hand bat/left-arm spin)

Age: 18 (Left-hand bat/left-arm spin) Matthew Nandu Age:18 (Left-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Age:18 (Left-hand bat/right-arm off-spin) Isai Thorne Age: 16 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)

Age: 16 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast) Vasant Singh Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Support Staff

Rohan Nurse (Acting Head Coach)

Sir Curtly Ambrose (Assistant Coach)

Steve Liburd (Assistant Coach)

Junie Mitcham (Team Manager)

Avenesh Seetaram (Analyst)

Alex Forde (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

Lyndon Knights (Physiotherapist)

Match schedule

Saturday, September 4 : 1st Youth ODI – Beckenham

: 1st Youth ODI – Beckenham Monday, September 6 : 2nd Youth – Beckenham

: 2nd Youth – Beckenham Wednesday, September 8 : 3rd Youth ODI – Beckenham

: 3rd Youth ODI – Beckenham Friday, September 10 : 4th Youth ODI – Canterbury

: 4th Youth ODI – Canterbury Tuesday, September 14 : 5th Youth ODI – Canterbury

: 5th Youth ODI – Canterbury Friday, September 17: 6th Youth ODI – Canterbury