Three Nevisians In West Indies U19 Squad To Tour England

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Selection Panel today announced an 18-member West Indies U19 squad for the upcoming tour of England. The squad will be led Ackeem Auguste with Giovonte Depeiza as vice-captain. Auguste is a left-handed top-order batsman while Depeiza is a left-arm spinner and right-handed middle-order batsman.

Included in the 18 member team are three Nevisians namely Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory and Anderson Amurdan.

The tour will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17.

The West Indies Rising Stars U19s squad was selected following an eight-match trials series with 60 players. From there the squad was reduced to 26 players who were then involved in more intensive targeted high-performance coaching and simulation sessions.

The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by Cricket West Indies from January 4 to February 3, 2022.

West Indies U19 ‘Rising Stars’ Squad

  • CAPTAIN: Ackeem Auguste Age: 17 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)
  • VICE CAPTAIN: Giovonte Depeiza Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)
  • Onaje Amory Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
  • Anderson Amurdan Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)
  • Justin Beckford Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
  • Teddy Bishop Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)
  • Carlon Bowen-Tuckett Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)
  • McKenny Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)
  • Rivaldo Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)
  • Nathan Edward Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/left-arm fast-medium)
  • Andel Gordon Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm medium-pace)
  • Sion Hackett Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)
  • Justin Jagessar Age: 16 (Right-hand bat)
  • Johann Layne Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)
  • Anderson Mahase Age: 18 (Left-hand bat/left-arm spin)
  • Matthew Nandu Age:18 (Left-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
  • Isai Thorne Age: 16 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)
  • Vasant Singh Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Support Staff

  • Rohan Nurse (Acting Head Coach)
  • Sir Curtly Ambrose (Assistant Coach)
  • Steve Liburd (Assistant Coach)
  • Junie Mitcham (Team Manager)
  • Avenesh Seetaram (Analyst)
  • Alex Forde (Strength & Conditioning Coach)
  • Lyndon Knights (Physiotherapist)

Match schedule

  • Saturday, September 4: 1st Youth ODI – Beckenham
  • Monday, September 6: 2nd Youth – Beckenham
  • Wednesday, September 8: 3rd Youth ODI – Beckenham
  • Friday, September 10: 4th Youth ODI – Canterbury
  • Tuesday, September 14: 5th Youth ODI – Canterbury
  • Friday, September 17: 6th Youth ODI – Canterbury
