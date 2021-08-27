Michelle Slack named 2021 St. Kitts & Nevis Chevening Scholar

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, 27 August, 2021—The Chevening Alumni Association of St. Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce that Ms. Michelle Jan Slack, from the island of Nevis, has been named a 2021 Chevening Scholar from the Barbados and Eastern Caribbean region. Ms. Slack is an Associate Attorney-at-Law at the Law Firm of Daniel Brantley in Nevis.

Ms. Slack who is a former runner-up State Scholar has a track record of academic excellence and has exhibited exceptional leadership and networking skills, which are priority areas for the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, through whom the Fully Funded Chevening Scholarship is awarded.

Michelle will be pursuing a Master of Laws (LLM) in Drafting Legislation, Regulation and Policy at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, School of Advanced Study, University of London. She happily notes, “During my years in private practice I have seen the interplay between the available laws and the private rights of citizens and I have taken a keen interest in legislative reform, to provide protection for vulnerable groups, and the modernization of legislation to meet the demands of a 21st-century small island developing state.”

Michelle looks forward to returning to the Federation on the completion of her programme, to use the knowledge and experience gained through her enhanced qualifications and involvement in the global Chevening network, to make a positive impact in St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean region by extension.

Leader of the Chevening Alumni Association of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, congratulated Ms. Slack, stating, “On behalf of our local Alumni Group, I wish to state that we are very delighted that another national has been granted the opportunity to wave the Chevening flag high. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Slack, and wish her every success, as she undertakes her studies in the United Kingdom. She has chosen an area that is certainly a priority area for our country, as there are very few individuals qualified in this area in our jurisdiction. We, therefore, look forward to Ms. Slack returning to the Federation to buttress the work that is being done in the area of Legislative Drafting.”

Nationals interested in applying to pursue a one-year Master’s degree in the United Kingdom are strongly encouraged to apply for the fully-funded prestigious Chevening scholarship at www.chevening.org/apply. The application period for the scholarship is currently open and will remain open until Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 12.00 p.m. (GMT). Persons desirous of assistance or guidance as it relates to the scholarship are kindly asked to contact the Chevening Alumni Association of St. Kitts and Nevis via their Facebook page St. Kitts and Nevis Chevening Alumni Group or by sending an email to cheveningskn@gmail.com