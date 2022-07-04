Three Nevisians In Leewards Under 19 Women’s Team

Photo Caption: (Left to Right) : Sharlene Martin (Manager), Carlissa Pluck, Sarah Ghandeo,Shelliqua Carmichael, Saneldo Willett (Assistant Coach), Photo Sourced

Three Nevisian cricketers have been selected to represent the Leeward Islands U19 Female team in the upcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s U19s Rising Stars T20 Championship to be staged in Trinidad.

The three selectees are:

– Carlissa Pluck

– Sarah Ghandeo

– Shelliqua Carmichael

Sharlene Martin will serve as Manager of the team and Saneldo Willett as Assistant Coach.

The six regional franchise teams will be participating, as well as the United States of America Women’s U19s team. Matches will be played from Tuesday, July 5 to Wednesday, July 13, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) and the Diego Martin Sporting Complex (DMSC).

The full Leeward Islands squad reads as follows:

Latchmi Cyril (Captain), Kimberly Anthony, Shelliqua Carmichael, Berniecia Huggins, Jahzara Claxton, Trishanie Warner, Sarah Ghandeo, J’Cazenique Hodge, Carlisa Pluck, Gabrielle Harrylall, Johanna Humphreys, Ruchira Daly, Sheanna Wallace, Courtney Browne.