Social Security mourns the passing of Board Member, Mr Trevoy Liburd

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — With great sadness, the St Christopher and

Nevis Social Security Board mourns the passing of Board Member Mr. Trevoy Liburd.

Mr. Liburd has served on the Board since August of 2020 to present.

He shared a keen interest in impacting the staff at the Branch Office and was revered as

a connector amongst the people.

He will be remembered as a kind and humble servant, a gentle giant whose interest was

the development of young people and the growth of the Social Security fund.

The Social Security Board offers condolences to his parents, family, friends, loved ones

and the people of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.

May his soul rest peacefully.