THREE BILLS TO RECEIVE SECOND READING ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

National Assembly will be convened on 10th November, 2021, at 10:00 am.

The Order Paper has been circulated and notice has been given.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Constituency Empowerment, Human Resource Management and Information, Dr. Timothy Harris, will move the second reading of Drugs (Prevention & Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) (Amendment) Act, 2021, which had its first reading on 30th September, 2021.





In addition, The Honourable Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs, and Labour, Wendy Phipps, will move the second reading of Bureau of Standards Bill, 2021, which had its first reading on 5th August, 2021.



Moreover, The Honourable Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, Lindsay Grant, will move the second reading of Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2021,which had its first reading on 30thSeptember, 2021.





The sitting will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com