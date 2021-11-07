Full COVID-19 Vaccination Required for Entry into the United States Starting Monday 

Starting on November 8, all non-U.S. citizen and non-immigrant adult air passengers will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane flying to the United States. This applies to all non-U.S. citizens over age 18 with only limited exceptions. This is in addition to the testing requirement currently in place – which requires travellers to produce a negative test result within three days of travel. U.S. Citizens, lawful permanent residents, or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals will need to test within one day of departure. Travelers can find full details about the new requirements, including the requirements for children on the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/international-travel/index.html or the U.S. Department of State website: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html

