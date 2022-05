Third Round Of Regional Tournament Bowls Off On Wednesday

The third round of matches in the West Indies Cricket Board’s regional tournament bowls off in Trinidad today, Wednesday 18th May.

The third round of matches are follows:

– Barbados Pride vs Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval

– Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs. Leeward Hurricanes at Diego Martin

– Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.