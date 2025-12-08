Kunal Tilokani returns after WI U19 series

By: SKCA

After a constructive series against England Under-19s in St George’s, Kunal Tilokani returned home on Tuesday, where he was warmly welcomed by family, friends, and officials of the St Kitts Cricket Association.

Across the four Youth ODIs, Tilokani recorded scores of 20, 1, 49 and 0, and also chipped in with the ball in the opening match, taking 2/58. Despite mixed results, the tour provided valuable experience and highlighted his continued development at the youth international level.

Now back home, Tilokani is focused on building on this momentum as he aims to secure a spot in the West Indies squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup in January.