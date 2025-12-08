IMG 20251205 WA0004
Sports

Kunal Tilokani returns after WI U19 series

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: SKCA

After a constructive series against England Under-19s in St George’s, Kunal Tilokani returned home on Tuesday, where he was warmly welcomed by family, friends, and officials of the St Kitts Cricket Association.

img 20251205 wa00002175965154379752655

Across the four Youth ODIs, Tilokani recorded scores of 20, 1, 49 and 0, and also chipped in with the ball in the opening match, taking 2/58. Despite mixed results, the tour provided valuable experience and highlighted his continued development at the youth international level.

Now back home, Tilokani is focused on building on this momentum as he aims to secure a spot in the West Indies squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup in January.

img 20251205 wa00014150389684619081705
img 20251205 wa00028604424953585023851
Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy