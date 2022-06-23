Grenada: National Democratic Congress wins general elections

By: Staff Reporter

Grenada has elected a new Government: The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won Thursday’s general elections, according to preliminary results.

The NDC won nine of the 15 seats with the remainder going to the New National Party (NNP) of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

Six government ministers lost their seats.

The Finance Minister Gregory Bowen, the Minister of Legal Affairs, Kindra Mathurin-Stewart, the Minister with responsibility for Forestry and Fisheries, Alvin Da Breo as well as the Minister for Infrastructure Development, Nolan Cox, and Pamela Moses, the Minister for Information and Communications Technology, all suffered defeats.

Leader of the NDC, Dickon Mitchell, 44, defeated Foreign Affairs Minister Oliver Joseph by a margin of 1672 votes, (4,414 to 2,742 votes) in the St. David constituency.

The victorious NDC candidates in today’s polls are Dickon Mitchell (St. David), Andy Williams (South St. George), Ron Redhead (St George North-east), Tevin Andrew (Carriacou & Petite Martinique), Lennox Andrew (St. Andrew South-west), Kerryne James (St John), Joseph Andall (St Patrick West), Dennis Cornwall (St. Patrick East) and Phillip Telesford (St George South-east).