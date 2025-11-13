Breaking News

Terrance Casey Sentenced For Larceny

Terrance Casey Sentenced For LarcenyTerrance Casey of Durant Avenue, Basseterre, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to serve twelve (12) months imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Larceny.



His sentence was handed down on November 10th, 2025, at the District “A” Magistrate Court, presided over by Her Honour Ms Yasmine Clarke.



— 30 —

