Team St. Kitts and Nevis Set to Compete at 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 5, 2025 (SKNOC) – The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) is proud to announce the official delegation for the nation’s participation in the 2nd Junior Pan American Games, scheduled to take place from Saturday, August 9 to Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Asunción, Paraguay.

The Junior Pan Am Games is a premier international multi-sport competition organized by the Pan Am Sport Organization (PASO), showcasing athletes under the age of 23 from across the Americas. Following an impactful debut in Cali, Colombia in 2021, where St. Kitts and Nevis secured a silver medal in the women’s 100m by Amya Clarke, the SKNOC is fielding a dynamic team across four sporting disciplines this year: Athletics, Aquatics, Beach Volleyball, and Tennis.

Joining Knight on the executive committee are:

Team SKN Delegation – 2025 Junior Pan Am Games

Chef de Mission: Brenda Allen

General Team Manager: Lonzo Wilkinson

Athletics

Coach: Timothy Morton

Athletes: Akanye Samuel-Francis, Tiquanjique Morton

Competition Dates: August 18–22, 2025

Aquatics (Swimming)

Coach: James Weekes

Athlete: Jonathan Essien

Competition Dates: August 10–14, 2025

Beach Volleyball

Coach: Richard Swan

Athletes: Clerique Ward, Julian Bristol

Competition Dates: August 18–22, 2025

Tennis

Coach: Sheldon Chiverton-Blake

Athlete: Laila Harris

Competition Dates: August 11–16, 2025

The SKNOC continues to embrace its vision of elevating the country’s sporting profile through strategic investment and international exposure. Participation in this event aligns with the SKNOC’s goals, which include:

• Increasing the number of ranked athletes/teams per sport;

• Improving the international ranking of national federations;

• Boosting the number of qualifiers in world or continental events;

• Expanding participation across a broader spectrum of sports at the global level.

President of the SKNOC, Mr. Dennis “Freddie” Knight, expressed his pride in the team’s formation and readiness:

“The Junior Pan Am Games is not just a competition; it is a launchpad for future Olympians.

Team SKN has demonstrated remarkable growth, and we are confident that this young cohort will represent our Federation with pride, discipline, and excellence. We are especially pleased to be participating in more sports this time, a clear indicator of the progress we have made.”

General Secretary Mr. Glenville Jeffers added:

“Our athletes have put in the work and now have the opportunity to showcase their talents on an international stage. This experience will contribute immensely to their development, both personally and athletically. We commend the efforts of the coaches, families, and national federations who have all played a role in getting us to this point.”

Team SKN is scheduled to arrive in Paraguay three days before their respective competition dates and will depart one day following the conclusion of their events.

The SKNOC thanks the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their continued support and invites the nation to rally behind our young athletes as they compete for glory on the Pan American stage.

