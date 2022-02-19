Team Awards for Second Annual ECCB/OECS Netball Tournament

Two games were played on the final night of competition in the 2nd OECS/ECCB International Netball Series. Host Dominica triumphed over St. Kitts and Nevis to win their first game, (68-46) and St. Vincent beat St. Lucia 39-17 to capture championship honours.

Following the completion of the second game a closing ceremony followed and the following awards and prizes were presented:

Best Team on Parade – Dominica

Most Disciplined Team – Barbados

Most Goals –

Mary Ann Frederick (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Most Accurate Shooter – Latonia Blackman (Barbados)

Best Defending Player – Joseann Antoine (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Best Centre Court Player – Shania Pompey (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Player of the Tournament – Shania Pompey (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

MVP (Antigua and Barbuda) – Rayana Regis (GS)

MVP (Barbados) – Shonette Azore – Bruce (WD)

MVP (Dominica) – Makerah George (WD)

MVP (St. Kitts and Nevis) –

Rochella Challenger (GA)

MVP (St. Lucia) – Makeba Alcide (WD)

MVP (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) – Shania Pompey (WA)

Best Shooting Team – St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Best Defending Team – St. Lucia

3rd Place – Antigua & Barbuda

2nd Place – St. Lucia

1st Place/ Champions

Winners of the Gloria Ballantyne Trophy – St. Vincent & the Grenadines