Team Awards for Second Annual ECCB/OECS Netball Tournament

Goal Attack For St. Kitts and Nevis, Rochella Challenger attempts to score against Goal Defense for St. Vincent

Two games were played on the final night of competition in the 2nd OECS/ECCB International Netball Series. Host Dominica triumphed over St. Kitts and Nevis to win their first game, (68-46) and St. Vincent beat St. Lucia 39-17 to capture championship honours.

Following the completion of the second game a closing ceremony followed and the following awards and prizes were presented:

Best Team on Parade – Dominica

Most Disciplined Team – Barbados

Most Goals –
Mary Ann Frederick (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Most Accurate Shooter – Latonia Blackman (Barbados)

Best Defending Player – Joseann Antoine (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Best Centre Court Player – Shania Pompey (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Player of the Tournament – Shania Pompey (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

MVP (Antigua and Barbuda) – Rayana Regis (GS)

MVP (Barbados) – Shonette Azore – Bruce (WD)

MVP (Dominica) – Makerah George (WD)

MVP (St. Kitts and Nevis) –
Rochella Challenger (GA)

MVP (St. Lucia) – Makeba Alcide (WD)

MVP (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) – Shania Pompey (WA)

Best Shooting Team – St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Best Defending Team – St. Lucia

3rd Place – Antigua & Barbuda

2nd Place – St. Lucia

1st Place/ Champions
Winners of the Gloria Ballantyne Trophy – St. Vincent & the Grenadines

