SVG WIN OECS/ECCB NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Winners of the OECS/ECCB International Netball Series

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Team emerged winners of the second OECS/ECCB International Netball Series.

St Vincent and the Grenadines beat Saint Lucia in the championship decider on Friday 18 February by a 22 goal margin. Final Score 39-17.

The scorers for St. Vincent were Mary-Ann Frederick who scored 32 goals, Shellisa Davis who scored 5 goals, and Zanique Vincent who scored two goals.

St. Lucia placed second while third place went to Antigua and Barbuda. Host country the Commonwealth of Dominica placed fourth and St. Kitts and Nevis placed fifth.

The tournament was held in The Commonwealth of Dominica and matches were played at the Windsor Park from February 12 to 18, 2022.