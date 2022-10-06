TEACHERS CELEBRATE UNITED NATIONS DECLARED “WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY” WITH COCKTAIL RECEPTION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, October 06, 2022:​ Teachers from both the private and public sector of education joined the Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and other dignitaries at a cocktail reception held in recognition of World Teachers Day, October 05. The event held at the Marriott’s Ballroom afforded teachers a time to relax and unwind as they mingled with friends and colleagues.

In brief remarks, Minister Hanley wished the teachers a happy World Teachers Day and made his intention known to continue annually with the celebratory cocktail reception and dance celebration to commemorate and express his gratitude to his fellow educators for their continued hard work and dedication to the development of our youths and by extension the Federation.

“I am happy to be here and I want to wish all of us happy, happy World Teachers Day. I know we have gathered here [Marriott Ballroom] as a wind down exercise one which I support. This is one way of celebrating all of the hard-work and sacrifices that educators give back to our Federation and this is something that I will continue to support and of course improve it [cocktail reception],” stated Minister Hanley.

Addressing the exuberant and light-hearted teachers, Ms. Dorothy Warner Secretary General to the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO delivered the global remarks from UNESCO’s Director General, Ms. Audrey Azoulay to the teachers. The UNESCO address highlighted the significant and valuable role performed by teachers in and out of the classroom and called for improved pay and working conditions so as to facilitate teacher retention.

“The COVID-19 crisis revealed that teachers are the engines at the heart of our education systems. Without their work, it is impossible to provide inclusive, equitable and quality education to every learner. They are also essential to pandemic recovery and preparing learners for the future. Yet unless we transform conditions for teachers, the promise of that education will remain out of reach for those who need it most. The valuable work that teachers do must also be translated into better working conditions and pay,” read Ms. Warner.

The Secretary General for the SKN National Commission for UNESCO continues to champion the cause for teachers. She expressed “We have recently received US$25,000.00 (UNESCO Funding) towards the Professionalization and Standardization of Teaching in SKN.” Ms. Warner thanked the Ministry of Education for its continued support, congratulated the teachers for their sterling service and wished everyone a happy World Teachers’ Day.

