POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL DOG ATTACK INCIDENT IN GINGERLAND

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 06, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally wounded during a dog attack in Gingerland.

The Police received a report sometime after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, that a dog had attacked a child. Investigations so far have revealed that the child was at home with family members at the time of the incident. He made his way to the back of the house where several dogs are kept chained next to dog houses. One of the dogs attacked the child causing serious injuries to several parts of his body. He was later discovered by a family member and transported to the Alexandra Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Personnel from the Forensic Department visited and processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. The dog, identified as a half-breed pitbull, was destroyed by the Police.

An autopsy was performed on the body of the 3-year-old on October 06, 2022, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez. Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was as a result of severe injuries to the face and neck as a result of a dog attack.

The Police are urging persons with information about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

