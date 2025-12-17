DIVON & DIJON TROTMAN SENTENCED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT

Divon ‘Junie’ Trotman, age twenty-five (25), and Dijon ‘Bull’ Trotman, age twenty-six (26), both of St. Kitts, have been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Wounding with Intent to Murder, committed on March 7th, 2021, against the late Keon Fyfield, age thirty-eight (38).

Having been convicted on August 1st, 2025, the Trotman brothers were sentenced accordingly on December 15th, 2025, at the High Court in Basseterre by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC:

• Divon Trotman was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half (22½) years’ imprisonment

• Dijon Trotman was sentenced to twenty-one-and-a-half (21½) years’ imprisonment

Time spent on remand will be deducted, and both are eligible for one-third remission for good behaviour.