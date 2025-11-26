Taiwan Technical Mission Hosts Award Ceremony for the 2025 National Recycling Competition

The Taiwan Technical Mission to St. Kitts and Nevis held the 2025 National Recycling Competition Award Ceremony on the morning of November 24 at the Marriott Beach Resort. The event was organized by Ms. Joyce Chang, Manager of the Technical Mission’s Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project, in close collaboration with the environmental and education authorities of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as the international environmental organization PROMAR.

This year, 55 schools participated, demonstrating the strong commitment of local communities and students to sustainability. Collectively, the schools recycled 19,000 pounds of plastic, two to three times more than last year. The remarkable results show that environmental awareness is taking root and spreading across campuses.

Second Secretary Hsien-Yu (Billy) Chung, representing Ambassador Edward Tao, attended the ceremony and congratulated the award-winning schools and all participants for working together to create a sustainable future. Secretary Chung also formally presented 1,600 eco-friendly T-shirts made from recycled plastics on behalf of the Embassy to the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Ms. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health, Gender Affairs, and Social Empowerment of Nevis Island Administration.

Taiwan will continue to support St. Kitts and Nevis in promoting waste separation, recycling, and circular economy initiatives, working with government agencies, schools, and community partners to build a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable island state.

