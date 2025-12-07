Cricket West Indies Extends Congratulations to Dr. Kishore Shallow on His Election Victory

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) formally extends sincere congratulations to Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, on his election as Member of Parliament for the Constituency of North Leeward and appointment as Minister of Tourism and Maritime Affairs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

His election reflects the strong confidence placed in his leadership, integrity, and longstanding commitment to national and regional development.



Dr. Shallow’s achievement places him within a distinguished cadre of cricket administrators who have also served at the highest levels of public office. He now joins other sitting International Cricket Council (ICC) Full Member Board Directors who are serving Members of Parliament in their respective countries, as well as other esteemed West Indian professionals who have held public office while simultaneously serving on the CWI Board and Committees.



The Board and Staff remain confident that Dr. Shallow will continue to contribute meaningfully to the progress of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean community. The organization looks forward to ongoing collaboration in advancing the development of cricket and promoting excellence throughout the region.