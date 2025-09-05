Supermarket Robbery Under Police Investigation

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a robbery at the Saddlers Mini Supermarket on St. Kitts. The criminal act was committed on September 1st, 2025, between the hours of 7PM and 8PM.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that a masked male assailant entered the establishment and demanded money at gunpoint. The assailant proceeded to steal a sum of money from the register, after which he fled the scene on foot.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The public will be kept appropriately updated with the investigation of this matter as it progresses. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the nearest Police station or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 707, where information can be given anonymously.

— 30 —

