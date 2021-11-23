National Athlete Leroy Chapman to attend Monroe College New Rochelle

By: T. Chapman

Long sprint specialist, Leroy Chapman of Nevis will be attending Monroe College this Winter.

He has represented St. Kitts and Nevis at several athletic events such as: the CARIFTA Games, the Pan American U20 Games, the CUT Games, the North America, Central America and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under 18 and Under 23 Championship.

Chapman’s speciality at Monroe College would be the 400m event. Coach Greene said Leroy would compete in other events like the 500m, 600m and the 800m, which is over distance and would prepare him for the 400m. Coach Greene said he will also be competing in the 200m.

Leroy accepted an offer that was put before him and now he will be the first athlete from Nevis to work with Nevisian Cross Country Coach, Shirvon Greene.

Speaking exclusively to SKN PULSE, Leroy said it’s a privilege and a blessing to be a recipient of such an opportunity.

He further lamented….

Not only was I given the opportunity to improve my athletic prowess but also the opportunity to secure a degree while doing so.

My expectations are simply to work as hard and as diligent as possible to better my times on the track with the help of the coaching staff at the school and a wider diversity of competition. Also, to maintain a high standard academically.

In expressing gratitude, Leroy said:

I would like to say thanks to all my past and present coaches who all had a hand to play in my athletic development also special thanks to my Mom, (Vearon Chapman), Dad (Troy Chapman), Uncle (Marvin Chapman), Cousin (Camara Lee-Prentice) and everyone who contributed to my physical, mental, and social well-being. Leroy Chapman



Monroe College is a NJCAA Division 1 one school that normally produces top athletes that move on to NCAA four year colleges after their two year stint at Monroe. Athletes compete on a NCAA schedule that give them the exposure they need to be accepted to top tier schools.

In addition to that, all of the athlete’s credits from their academic programs are transferable based on the fact that Monroe College is a Two Year College when it comes to sports. Traditionally, Monroe is a four year Academic College.

Coach Greene noted that it’s very easy for an athlete to transfer their credit to a top tier school. An Athlete may commence their Bachelor Degree Program at Monroe college and then transfer out based on the connection to the respective school, according to Greene.

Past athletes of Monroe College have been recruited to top tier schools such as: Clemson University, Texas Tech University, Rutgers University, North Carolina A&T, University of Kansas Texas, University of Oregon among others.