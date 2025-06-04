Sugar Boyz Ready for World Cup Qualifier Showdown with Trinidad & Tobago

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 2, 2025) – The St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Football Team, affectionately known as the Sugar Boyz, are fully prepared and focused ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago. The highly anticipated match is set for Friday, June 6, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

The team departed the Federation on Monday, June 2, with the majority of the squad and backroom staff traveling to Trinidad for this key encounter.

Head Coach Austin “Dico” Huggins says preparations have gone well, with the squad now at full strength following the arrival of several overseas-based players. “The guys are here at the airport getting ready to go to Trinidad to compete in the World Cup qualifiers. We’ve brought in about seven or eight overseas-based players to join our local squad, so we are now at full strength. We’re ready to take on the might of Trinidad and Tobago,” Huggins said. “It’s a very important game because it’s a qualifier. Getting three points in Trinidad is crucial. It’s going to be like a carnival atmosphere because we all know Trinidad takes football very seriously and they normally have a big crowd support. But we’re small and tallawah and I know we’re gonna do a good job in Trinidad. We’re also gonna make our country proud.”

Team member Nequan Browne also emphasized the positive spirit within the squad and their determination heading into Friday’s match. “We’re a small country, but we have a lot of ambition. I would say so. It’s a great opportunity for us. It’s not only a learning experience, but it’s a mission,” he said. “I would say preparation has gone well. We’ve been put through the paces; it’s a matter of now to just go out there and whatever we put out in training sessions to just put out there on the field.”

Friday’s match marks the first of two upcoming World Cup Qualifiers for the Sugar Boyz. After facing Trinidad and Tobago, they will return home to take on Grenada at Warner Park on Tuesday, June 10 at 3:00 PM.

Fans across the Federation are encouraged to rally behind the team as they strive for success on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

