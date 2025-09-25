STUDENTS RECEIVES TROPICAL SHIPPING SCHOLARSHIPS ENABLING THEIR EDUCATIONAL ADVANCEMENT  

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, September 25 2025: Ten (10) students were recipients of the Tropical Shipping (St. Kitts) 2025 Monetary Scholarship Schoilarship on Tuesday, September 23 at the Customs and Excise Department Conference Room.

Sharing welcome remarks, Mr. Dale Phipps, Principal of Edgar T. Morris Primary School and the ceremony’s chairperson, expressed

“This ceremony stands as a testament to the power of partnership between the private sector and education. Tropical Shipping has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the growth and development of our people by investing in their futures”.

Conveying gratitude on behalf of the Ministry of Education Chief Education Officer (CEO), Mr. Francil Morris stated

“To our esteemed donors, Tropical Shipping-St. Kitts, the Ministry of Education offers its deepest gratitude. One of the Pillar’s within the Ministry of Education is ‘holistic partnership’. Today demonstrates true partnership between the Ministry of Education and Tropical Shipping St. Kitts. Your generosity has highlighted that you are committed to assisting parents in alleviating the financial burden that they may have in assuring that their children pursue their academic goals. Your investment is not simply in education, it is in the students who will one day become the nation builders of tomorrow.”

Mr. Morris also encouraged the recipients to embrace the scholarship as both an honour and a commitment, stating

“To our recipients: this scholarship is both a recognition of your accomplishments and a call to action. It is an opportunity to rise. It is an opportunity to lead, and it is an opportunity to inspire others. This scholarship opens the doors to knowledge and experiences that can shape your destiny. But with this opportunity comes responsibility, the responsibility to honour the trust placed in you, to strive for excellence, and to give back when your time comes in ways that uplift others.”

Manager of Tropical Shipping St. Kitts, Mr. Justin Hanley, who highlighted the role the students in their successes, remarked

“The scholarship award continues to acknowledge a new group of exceptionally talented students who would join the Tropical Shipping St. Kitts family. To the 10 outstanding students, this moment is the reward for your hard work, dedication, and perseverance you have shown throughout your primary school years.”

Sharing words of encouragement, Mr. Hanley reassured the students that they are ready to embrace the experiences of secondary school.

“As you move on to secondary school, things will be new and different. There will be new subjects, new teachers, and new friends. Yes, it might feel a little scary at first but remember this – you are ready! You are ready to take on new challenges, to ask questions, to try, to fail, and to try again. You are ready to be brave, to be kind, and to be yourself.”

The 2025 distribution of scholarships marks eight years of Tropical Shipping’s continued commitment to fulfill its Corporate Social Responsibility to the Ministry of Education and by extension to the children of St. Kitts.

