STUDENT DELEGATION TRAVELS TO WASHINGTON DC FOR 44th MOAS SUMMIT

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, November 18, 2025: A contingent of eleven students and three teachers from Dr. Denzil Llewelyn Douglas Secondary School is in Washington DC on to participate in the 44th Model OAS Competition for High Schools (MOAS). The MOAS General Assembly is conducted under the theme Shaping the Future of the Americas: Youth Leadership of Resilience, Innovation and Sustainable Development from Monday, November 17 to Wednesday, November 19 at the Organization of American States (OAS) Headquarters in Washington DC.

The country of discussional focus for the student delegates is The United States of America (USA). The students have been assigned to various committees where they are expected to present a general statement and a policy paper on various current issues.

Members of the team and the committees to which they have been assigned are:

Mailin Liburd: Chair, General Committee, speaking on Advancing the Inter-American Climate Action Plan through the Inter-American Committee for Integral Development

Leonje Henderson: Co-Chair, General Committee speaking on Promoting Inter-American initiatives such as Mental Health Week and enhancing collaboration with PAHO on awareness and suicide prevention.

Jonathon Bradshaw: Chair, Committee on Hemispheric Security, presenting on Supporting the Inter-American Observatory on drugs in prevention and capacity building initiatives.

T-Yanique Davis: Co-Chair,Committee on Hemispheric Security, presenting on Enhancing the Inter-American Network for Disaster Management with a focus on community preparedness and capacity building.

Dey’chenelle Thomas: Chair, Committee on Juridical and Political Affairs, speaking on Expanding youth engagement through the Department of Electoral Cooperation and Observation (DECOL)

Jehvion Pogson: Co-chair Committee on Juridical and Political Affairs

Yeshua Langley: Committee on Juridical and Political Affairs, speaking on Strengthening the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression in digital Spaces.

Juvante Carty and Alainia Isiah: General Secretariat

Hezikiel Richardson and Jeneve Mills Jr.: Communications Center.

The students are chaperone byMr. Delvin Lucas, Head of MOAS Delegation, School Principal Ms. Andreana French, and Mrs. Kitanya Audain Caines,Head of English Department, and the editor.

-30-