STRUCTURAL ASSESSMENT UNDERWAY FOR SANDY POINT COMMUNITY CENTRE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 30, 2026 (SKNIS): The Sandy Point Community Centre is undergoing a comprehensive assessment to determine the most effective strategy for its rehabilitation and future use.



The facility was “neglected, abused and [left] dilapidated for a very long time,” according to the Honourable Senator, Isalean Phillip, as she updated the nation on the status of community centres across Saint Kitts during Thursday’s (July 30, 2026) Sitting of the National Assembly. The minister of state responsible for social development said that the facility in Sandy Point will require “major work” based on an assessment from the Public Works Department.



“Public Works mentioned that there needs to be a structural assessment because they noticed cracks going up the wall to the ceiling. And so there are concerns about the structural integrity of this community centre that has been forgotten for so many years,” Senator Phillip stated, while condemning the lack of action by Dr. the Honourable Shawn Richards, who served as the nation’s Deputy Prime Minister from 2015 to 2022. Dr. Richards represents the community of Sandy Point as part of St. Christopher #5 in the National Assembly.



Honourable Phillip said the structural assessment will determine if the damage can be repaired and the building renovated or if the structure needs to be condemned.



She noted that the government is eagerly awaiting the assessment report on the building, noting its importance to the people of the community.







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