ECDU HOSTS CRICKET FESTIVAL AHEAD OF CHILD MONTH LAUNCH

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday, May 27, 2026: The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) hosted a Cricket Festival on Wednesday, May 27, as part of its pre-Child Month activities aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and active living among children.



The festival brought together students, teachers, and supporters for a fun-filled day of cricket activities, teamwork, and recreation. The festival served as an exciting lead-up to the official launch of Child Month, which will take place on May 31.



Mr. Dennis Phillip, President, St. Kitts Cricket Association, commended the partnership and emphasized the importance of introducing the sport to children from an early age.



“With this initiative, and this being the second annual cricket festival, we consider the Early Childhood Development Unit to be an advocate with us in pushing cricket to the next level. Starting cricket at this early age is a very good indication that cricket will reach somewhere, and so to them I want to say thank you very much for working with us, and we’re looking forward to the 3rd and many more.”



The Cricket Festival was designed not only to encourage physical activity but also to foster social interaction, sportsmanship, and enjoyment among the nation’s youngest learners.



Mrs. Icilma Knight, Parent Advocate at ECDU, highlighted the children’s excitement and active participation during the festival activities.



“We are having our cricket festival. It is one of our pre-Child Month activities, and it is in keeping with our theme, so we are focusing on movement today. The children are having a marvellous time running, batting, throwing the ball, everything that has to do with cricket, and I believe that from today’s exercise we are going to have some cricketers in St. Kitts.”



Child Month 2026 is being celebrated under the theme, ‘Fueling our Bodies with the Best – Good Nutrition, Movement and Rest.’ The theme highlights the importance of healthy eating, physical activity, and adequate rest in supporting the overall growth and development of children.





Several activities have been planned in celebration of Child Month. These include a Promotional Day, Church Services, Sports Day, and the highly anticipated Grand Parade.



The Early Childhood Development Unit continues to encourage parents, teachers, and communities to support the month’s activities and promote healthy habits among children.







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