STEP officials pay courtesy calls on Nevis Island Administration Permanent Secretaries

PS in NIA’s Ministry of Social Development Mr Keith Glasgow (right) with from left, STEP Director Mr Emile Greene, STEP St. Kitts Office Manager Mrs Agatha Caines, and STEP Nevis Chief Field Officer, Mr Oscar Browne.

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, February 14, 2022 (S.T.E.P.) — Two permanent secretaries in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) have lauded the work of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) in empowering people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and on the island of Nevis in particular.

During a routine visit to Nevis by the STEP Director, Mr Emile Greene, on Friday February 11, he paid courtesy calls on the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration, Mr Keith Glasgow, and the Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry, Mr Wakely Daniel.

Mr Greene, whose first stop was at the Ministry of Social Development, was accompanied by the STEP St. Kitts Office Manager, Mrs Agatha Caines, and the STEP Nevis Chief Field Officer, Mr Oscar Browne. They were welcomed by Permanent Secretary Mr Keith Glasgow who expressed his pleasure at meeting with the STEP contingent.

“I did indicate to him (Mr Greene) and of course his team how appreciative we are of the services that STEP is providing to St. Kitts, and Nevis in particular,” said Mr Glasgow after the meeting. “I did make it extremely clear that for us STEP is a very important part of our entire social protection system, along with our Social Services Departments in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Social Security system.”

The Ministry of Social Development in Nevis works closely with the Skills Training Empowerment Programme, and as a result a number of STEP interns are attached to the Ministry. According to Mr Glasgow, STEP plays an important role in terms of dealing with the challenges of poverty and vulnerability.

“And so, we want to continue this partnership with STEP because we feel it is a very beneficial partnership in terms of our development,” he said. “In terms of helping to alleviate poverty, in terms of helping to reduce vulnerability, STEP is playing a very, very crucial role.”

PS in NIA’s Premier’s Ministry Mr Wakely Daniel (left), with from right, STEP St. Kitts Office Manager Mrs Agatha Caines, STEP Director Mr Emile Greene, and STEP Nevis Chief Field Officer, Mr Oscar Browne.

The next stop for the STEP team was the Premier’s Ministry at the Social Security Building in Pinney’s Commercial Site, where they were welcomed by Permanent Secretary, Mr Wakely Daniel. They discussed matters as it relates to how the STEP is going on, and on how they could improve the programme especially on Nevis.

“We are also looking at how we can increase the number of persons who are on the programme if possible, and a closer working relation between the office here in Nevis and the office in St. Kitts,” said Mr Daniel. “We are happy that Mr Greene came over. We think highly of him and his office, and I must say that the meeting went well. Everything went well and it was a cordial meeting, and of course we would have accomplished much.”

Speaking on behalf of the STEP team, St. Kitts Office Manager, Mrs Agatha Caines, said that most of the things they discussed are on STEP front burner as the government programme is working towards achieving the goal of regularising STEP workers, starting with those who are attached to Government departments.

“One of the major things that we wanted to discuss was the regularisation of the STEP employees and to get feedback as to how the Nevis people fit into the whole scope of things, and to find out what problems or what issues they are facing, and how we can change things and make it better and easier for the Nevis Island Administration,” said Mrs Caines.

