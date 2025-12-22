Statement Re: Criminal Incitement And Public Safety

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is aware of a video that circulated on social media in which threats of violence were made against members of the public. As soon as the matter came to our attention, it was treated as a priority and addressed without delay.

Through prompt and targeted investigative work, the individual responsible for recording and publishing the video was quickly identified. A search warrant was executed, evidentiary items were collected, and the suspect was formally arrested and charged with the offence of Incitement.

The RSCNPF wishes to reassure the public, residents, and visitors alike that St. Kitts and Nevis remains a safe destination. Isolated acts of irresponsible or unlawful behaviour are not permitted to disrupt public order or the peace enjoyed across our communities, particularly during the Christmas and Carnival season.

The Police Force takes threats of violence seriously, whether communicated through actions, speech, or online platforms. When language moves beyond expression to encourage or instruct criminal conduct, it becomes a matter for law enforcement. The law does not require harm to occur before action is taken. Social media is not a shield from accountability, and those who attempt to incite or promote violence will face swift legal consequences.

This matter demonstrates the RSCNPF’s readiness, investigative capability, and ongoing focus on public safety. We continue to work closely with community partners, event organisers, and other stakeholders to ensure a secure and enjoyable season for all.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or credible threats to the Police. We thank the public for their vigilance and cooperation as we work together to maintain the peace, safety, and welcoming environment for which St. Kitts and Nevis is known.