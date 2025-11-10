Taiwan Chips in to the “Global Mutirão” for Climate Action

As the world confronts the intensifying threat of climate change, global collaboration has never been more vital. Taiwan, though not a Party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), has consistently demonstrated that commitment to the planet transcends political boundaries. Through robust policies and meaningful partnerships, Taiwan stands as a steadfast contributor to climate progress and sustainable development.

Under the leadership of President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan has placed green transformation at the core of its national strategy. The National Project of Hope outlines a clear roadmap toward net-zero emissions by 2050, anchored in five strategic pillars: smart green energy, industrial transformation, sustainable lifestyles, government leadership, and a just transition. Taiwan’s Climate Change Response Act codifies this ambition, while its Nationally Determined Contribution raises 2030 and 2035 reduction targets in alignment with the Paris Agreement. Taiwan also upholds transparency through its Biennial Transparency Reports and National Inventory Reports—underscoring that accountability fuels ambition.

Taiwan’s climate commitment extends beyond its borders. In St. Kitts and Nevis, Taiwan partnered with the Ministry of Environment to launch the Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project in 2021. This initiative supports the establishment of a modern recycling system aligned with the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA). To date, over 450,000 pounds of recyclable materials have been collected, and public awareness of recycling has grown significantly. The project exemplifies circular economy in action: plastic bottles collected locally are shipped to Taiwan, where they are transformed into T-shirts and reusable shopping bags—turning waste into value through innovation and cooperation.

This partnership is rooted in the enduring friendship between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis—a relationship built on mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a common vision for sustainability. Taiwan stands ready to deepen collaboration in areas such as renewable energy and climate resilience.

Taiwan’s contributions are tangible and far-reaching: from advancing carbon pricing and green finance to fostering low-carbon industries and adaptation strategies. These efforts not only bolster Taiwan’s own resilience but also benefit the global community. As COP 30 in Brazil approaches, Taiwan once again calls for inclusion in the UNFCCC framework—so that its experience, technology, and goodwill may fully contribute to the world’s collective response to the climate crisis.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend sincere appreciation to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for its unwavering support of Taiwan’s meaningful international participation. Together, our partnership affirms that small islands can lead with big impact—transforming shared challenges into shared opportunities for a greener, more sustainable future.