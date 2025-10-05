Statement on the Passing of Legend Bernard Julien by Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies

The passing of Bernard Julien invites reflection on both the brilliance of his cricketing life and the complex times through which he lived. His career reminds us that the story of West Indies cricket is not only about triumphs on the field but about the choices and circumstances that shaped generations of players and the region itself.





Bernard Julien was one of the quiet legends of the 1975 World Cup, a tournament that fifty years ago brought this region joy like no other as the West Indies lifted the first men’s world title in the history of the game. His skill and composure were central to that victory. He took 4 for 20 against Sri Lanka, 4 for 27 against New Zealand, and 2 for 38 in the final at Lord’s, along with a vital 26 not out that helped seal the championship.

In all, Bernard played 24 Test matches for the West Indies, scoring 866 runs at an average of 30.92 and taking 50 wickets at 37.36. In One Day Internationals, he claimed 18 wickets at 25.72. As a left arm swing bowler, his delivery was smooth and rhythmic, capable of moving the ball both ways. With the bat, he combined balance and control with understated confidence. He was admired for his calm temperament and thoughtful approach to the game, a player who brought intelligence and integrity to every performance.

His international career came to an end following his participation in the 1982–83 and 1983–84 tours to South Africa, during a period when the world of sport was sharply divided by the moral and political challenges of apartheid. Those decisions reflected the difficult realities of that era and the pressures faced by players navigating competing demands of opportunity, conscience, and circumstance.

As we honour Bernard Julien, we also recognise the importance of reflection and inclusion. The time has come to view that chapter of our history not through exclusion but through understanding. Cricket West Indies believes that all who have contributed to our regional game, in whatever context, are part of our shared story. Therefore, the day will be deeply significant when CARICOM, with grace, undertakes a regional act of acknowledgement and pardon, embracing both the living and the departed, as a quiet but profound tribute to the full journey of West Indies cricket.

To the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien, we extend our deepest condolences. His passing reminds us that a life devoted to purpose never truly leaves us. Cricket West Indies stands with you in this moment of loss, and we hope Bernard knew he was valued and loved by the cricketing family he helped to shape, and that he found peace knowing his contribution will always endure.

May he rest in peace.

