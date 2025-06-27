Body of 15-year-old Janelika Romney found in White Gate

By: Staff Writer

The body of 15-year-old Janelika Romney of New Guinea was discovered this morning, Friday, June 27, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the White Gate area.

According to police, the scene has been secured and a full investigation is underway.

Janelika’s family has been notified.

Just yesterday , 64-year-old Selwyn Pringle, also known as “Judge,” of Dieppe Bay, was formally charged with Kidnapping and False Imprisonment in connection with the case.

Pringle remains in custody.

The news of Janelika’s death has sent shockwaves through communities across St. Kitts and Nevis, since residents were hoping for her safe return.

Related