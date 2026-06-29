STATEMENT FROM THE OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew proceeded immediately to the hospital to receive a firsthand briefing on the condition of the passengers and crew of the ferry Apple Syder following the maritime incident.





Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was met by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, the Acting Matron, and members of the hospital’s clinical and administrative team, who provided a comprehensive update on the response and the condition of those involved.





Throughout the operation, the Prime Minister remained in direct communication with the Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, received regular updates from the Commissioner of Police and maintained close contact with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as the coordinated rescue and emergency response unfolded.





The Prime Minister is pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the Apple Syder are safe. This outcome reflects the exceptional professionalism, swift coordination, and unwavering dedication of the Coast Guard, the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, the Police, EMS personnel, NEMA, the hospital staff, and the many civilians who responded without hesitation to assist in the rescue effort.





Prime Minister Drew expresses profound gratitude to every individual and agency involved, and above all gives thanks to Almighty God for His grace and protection over everyone on board.





The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates as necessary.

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