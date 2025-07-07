ALLISTER FORDE CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FIREARM OFFENCES

Thirty-five (35) year-old Allister Forde of Godwin Ghaut, St. Kitts has been charged with the offences of Possession of Firearm, Possession of Firearm with Intent, and Discharging a Loaded Firearm within Forty (40) Yards of a Public Road.

The offences were committed on July 2nd, 2025, at Godwin Ghaut, and resulted in the injury of Bradley Marsham, agethirty-seven (37).

Forde was charged on July 5th, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station.

Back in September of 2011, Forde was convicted of shooting with intent. A 12-member jury found him guilty of shooting at Troy McDonald with intent on December 21, 2010, in Godwin Ghaut.

