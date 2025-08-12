Statement from Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies

on the Retirement of Mr. Condé Riley as President of the Barbados Cricket Association

There are moments in cricket, as in life, when the innings draws to a close not with fanfare, but with quiet grace.

Today, such a moment arrives, as Mr. Condé Riley steps down as President of the Barbados Cricket Association and concludes nearly two decades of faithful service as a Director of Cricket West Indies.

To speak of Condé’scontribution is to speak of a man who gave not only his time and his wisdom, but also his unwavering belief in what cricket represents for our people. His service was never about personal advancement. It was about protecting something greater, a legacy of pride, discipline, and opportunity for generations to come.

Few may know the personal sacrifices he made behind the scenes. On many occasions, Condé reached into his own pocket to support young players, refusing to let financial barriers define their futures.

For him, cricket was a path to possibility. His generosity was quiet, but deeply felt by those whose lives it touched.

I have often said that cricket administration is not for the faint of heart. It tests your patience, your principles, and your resolve. Condé met those tests with purpose and fortitude. While he and I at times had differing views, sometimes strongly so, what remained constant was a foundation of mutual respect and genuine regard.

Our differences never eclipsed the shared vision we held for West Indies cricket.

That is why, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Barbados last year, I was honoured to join the Board of Directors in recognizing Condé for his outstanding contribution to the game and to the region. It was a small tribute to a career defined by conviction and care.

As he steps away from formal leadership, we do not simply mark the end of a term. We honour a legacy. We give thanks for a chapter written with integrity, compassion, and commitment.

Cricket West Indies offers its heartfelt gratitude to Condé. We wish him peace, fulfilment, and the satisfaction that comes from knowing his efforts have helped carry West Indies cricket forward.

