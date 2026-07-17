STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OF CRICKET WEST INDIES ON THE PASSING OF SIR GARFIELD SOBERS

There are moments in the story of a people when the life of one individual becomes woven into the hopes, dreams, and identity of generations. Today, the Caribbean mourns the passing of such an individual, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers NH, AO, OCC, a son of Barbados whose extraordinary journey became part of the story of our region and whose brilliance carried the name of the West Indies with distinction across the world.

In the story of cricket, there are great players. There are champions. Then, there are those rare individuals who redefine the very meaning of greatness. Sir Garfield Sobers was the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen. His mastery of batting, bowling and fielding was unparalleled, but his true significance reached far beyond the boundary ropes.

He emerged from the Caribbean at a time when our region was finding its voice and asserting its place on the world stage. Through his excellence, he gave millions across our islands and in the diaspora, a renewed belief in what was possible. He showed that greatness was not confined by the size of our nations, the geography of our islands or the circumstances of our beginnings.



Sir Garfield Sobers became more than a sporting icon. He became a symbol of Caribbean excellence, resilience, and possibility. His achievements brought pride to Barbados, inspiration to the West Indies and admiration from every corner of the cricketing world.

As a young cricketer, I was fortunate to benefit from Sir Garfield Sobers’ contribution through the Sir Garfield Sobers International Under-19 Cricket Tournament. I remain grateful not only for that opportunity, but for the encouragement, wisdom and support he personally shared with me over the years. His kindness and influence will forever remain a treasured part of my journey.

Sir Garfield Sobers has completed his final innings, but his legacy will forever endure in the hearts of our region, and the story of the cricketing world.

On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government and people of Barbados and all those across the world who mourn his passing.

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