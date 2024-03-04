ST. KITTS AND NEVIS END CONCACAF U-20 QUALIFIERS WITH BIG WIN

De’quan Hamilton was the hero for the Young Sugar Boyz on Tuesday February 28th as St. Kitts and Nevis ended their Concacaf U-20 Qualifying campaign with a 3-0 victory at the National bank Group of Companies Technical Center. Hamilton scored a hat-trick in the 16th, 45+1, and 81st minutes. After the match Dequan said, it was important to get a win in their last match of the competition in front the home fans. “I just told myself we have to come out on in the last game and do better, play harder because we can’t play at home with three defeats,” Hamilton said coolly.

Coach Alexis Morris, broke down why the team was able to get a win on Tuesday. “The Cayman Islands side were not as comfortable (in defense) like the other previous two opponents Haiti and Puerto Rico. They were not as expressive either and they were not as technical as Haiti and the Puerto Rico team,” Morris said. He added this made it possible for his team to play be more expressive and more attacking football. “If you realize the first two goals came from their errors so we were able to capitalize on the errors they made because they were not comfortable at the back,” he added, with special praise for Gabriel Vanterpool in midfield and better communication by the defenders.

With this win, St. Kitts and Nevis finished third in the group with three points behind Haiti and Puerto Rico, with Cayman Islands finishing last with one point. Haiti booked their spot to the next round of the qualifying, after drawing 1-1 with Puerto Rico in the earlier match also at the Technical Center. St. Kitts and Nevis played host to Groups E and F of the Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers, successfully welcoming some seven Caribbean teams for a week-long competition.

