STATEMENT BY THE GOVERNMENT OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA ON COOPERATION WITH THE  UNITED STATES REGARDING THIRD-COUNTRY NATIONALS



The Government of Antigua and Barbuda considers it appropriate to clarify the facts regarding its engagement with the United States on the possible acceptance of a very limited number of third-country nationals, including refugees.



In the interest of accuracy, transparency, and public confidence, the Government sets out below the relevant facts and context.



No secret or binding agreement



Antigua and Barbuda has not entered into any binding agreement with the United States to accept deportees or refugees.



What exists is a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding proposed by the United States, as part of its global efforts to share responsibility for refugees already present in its territory. Antigua and Barbuda was approached by the United States, along with more than one hundred governments worldwide, including several within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to consider this non-binding arrangement.



The United States is today the country that hosts the largest number of refugees from across the world—individuals who cannot be returned to their countries of origin because doing so would expose them to serious harm, persecution, or grave reprisals. In response to this humanitarian reality, the United States has sought the cooperation of other governments to share the burden, by accepting such non-criminal refugees as they are able to do so safely and lawfully. Many countries have already agreed to this non-binding understanding.



This Understanding:



creates no legal obligation on Antigua and Barbuda;

commits the Government to no quotas or automatic acceptance of any persons; and

may be terminated at any time, at Antigua and Barbuda’s sole discretion.

Claims that Antigua and Barbuda has been bound by a secret or coercive agreement are incorrect and misleading.



Full national control is retained



Under this non-binding Understanding:

Antigua and Barbuda retains the absolute right to reject any individual proposed by the United States;

all cases would be considered strictly on a case-by-case basis;

no person with a criminal record would be accepted; and

any consideration would be strictly limited, including an upper ceiling of no more than ten (10) persons per year, subject entirely to the Government’s discretion.



There is no surrender of sovereignty, no transfer of authority, and no loss of control over borders or national security.



This does not involve “importing deportees”



Antigua and Barbuda is not agreeing to accept deportees, nor to serve as a repository for individuals rejected by other countries.



The Understanding relates only to lawfully screened third-country nationals, including refugees already present in the United States, and only where Antigua and Barbuda is fully satisfied—on the basis of intelligence vetting and national security assessments—that acceptance would pose no risk to the country or its people.



A good-faith diplomatic step



The Prime Minister and the Attorney General authorised consideration of this Understanding as an act of good faith, reflecting Antigua and Barbuda’s willingness to cooperate with international partners where it is safe, lawful, and consistent with national interests.



This was not a concession, nor an attempt to trade people or curry favour. It was a measured diplomatic gesture, taken alongside many other responsible states, while preserving Antigua and Barbuda’s full discretion and control.



The wider context



Antigua and Barbuda is currently engaged in discussions with the United States on matters affecting:



the restoration of normal visa issuance and renewals for Antiguan and Barbudan nationals; and

technical issues relating to biometric standards and international identity assurance.

Good-faith cooperation across a range of issues is a normal feature of international relations. It does not mean compromising national security, sovereignty, or values.



A call for responsible discourse



Antigua and Barbuda remains a sovereign state, fully in control of its decisions and its borders. The Government will continue to act prudently, transparently, and in the best interests of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

